GAFFNEY - James "Cotton" Thomas Allison, 78, of 355 Norman Blvd., was promoted to Glory on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the loving husband of Margie Mode Allison for 56 years and the son of the late Ruben Arthur Allison and Ollie Pace Allison. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved spending time with his family. He was inducted into the Cherokee County Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. Mr. Allison was retired from Timken Bearing Company and was a member of The Salvation Army.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are a son, Scottie Allison and wife, Cindy of Gaffney; a daughter, Wendy Bryant and husband, Steve of Bailey, N.C.; two sisters, Verle Henderson and husband, Marvin and Mamie Cooper and husband, Junior, both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Jessica Varner and husband, Tim, Stacy Bates and husband, Matt, Brittney Finney and Scott "Little Man" Allison; seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Hunter, Kaylea, Tooty, Mackenzey, Aubrey and Bryant (Peanut); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Allison was preceded in death by four brothers, Sonny Allison, Walt Allison, Jake Allison and John Allison; and a sister, Lib Waters.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Lt. Jake Law and Major James Allison. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Salvation Army, P.O. 2087, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

