James Bailey

Gaffney - Mr. James Edward Bailey Jr., 60, of 421 Pacolet Hwy, passed away on May 4, 2019, at The Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Texas, he was the husband of Linda Bailey and the son of James Bailey Sr. and the late Deanna Hankins. James previously worked as a Truck Driver for JMT.

In addition to his wife and father, surviving Mr. Bailey are two sons, James Edward Bailey III and Tommy Arden; two step-sons, Thomas Turnage and Michael Jones; four daughters, Melissa Brandy, Angela Bailey, Chelsey Bailey, and Priscilla Gappa; one stepdaughter, Natasha Hatcher; two brothers, Doug and Jason Bailey; five sisters, Caren Hankins, Susanna Bailey, April Bailey, Tara Bailey, and Kim Bailey; and 36 grandchildren.

Services for Mr. Bailey will be private.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 8, 2019
