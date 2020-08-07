1/
James Bolin
Hickory Grove - James Lewis Bolin, 89, of 5011 Peachtree Street, passed away Wednesday, August 5th, 2020.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the widower of Nellie Mullinax Bolin and the son of the late Rufus Bolin and Elsie Mullinax Bolin. Mr. Bolin retired from textiles, worked at Piggly Wiggly in Blacksburg, and was a member of Haven Ministries in Clover, SC.

Mr. Bolin is survived by his children, Buck Bolin (Sheila), Mary B. Ramsey (Steve), Sandra Wilkerson (David), Jerry Bolin (Frankie), Barbara Howe (Tommy), and Sharon Mackie (Scott); 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 8th, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Hickory Grove Church of God, 5701 Wylie Avenue, Hickory Grove, SC 29717. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Mike Goodwin and Rev. Olivene Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Grandsons will be pallbearers: Billy Bolin, Kevin Bolin, Chris Childers, Jarrod Childers, Josh Wilkerson, Lee Bolin, Danny Howe, Tyler Walden will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Haven Ministries, 106 Hilltop Lane, Clover, SC 29710 or Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1612 North Limestone Street, Gaffney, South Carolina 29340.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Mary Ramsey, 199 Jordan Drive, York, South Carolina 29745.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Bolin family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 7, 2020.
