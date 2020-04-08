|
Gaffney - James Ervin "Jim" Camp, 74, of 806 Beech St., passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Blue Ridge In Brookview Healthcare Center.
Born in Bessemer City, he was the wife of Peggy Bolin Camp and the son of the late Claude Camp and Virgie Mullinax Camp. Mr. Camp formerly worked in textiles and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Camp is survived by his three children, Jeffery James Camp of Gaffney, Candice Camp Wilkins and husband, David Bruce Wilkins Jr., of Blacksburg, and Mark Anthony Camp of Bessemer City, NC; four grandchildren, Christa Camp, Jacob Camp, Dylan Wilkins, and Alanna Wilkins; one grandson, Liam Camp; and one brother, Claude Palmer "Bubba" Camp Jr., of Grover.
Mr. Camp was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Billy and Kelly Camp.
Cryptside services will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Clingman Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bobby Bolin officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Camp family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 8, 2020