James Charles (J. C.) Hill
Kings Mountain, N.C. – James Charles "J.C." Hill, 81, of Kings Mountain, NC, went home to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by family at his home.

Born in Bessemer City, NC, J. C. was the son of the late Ada (Shubert) and James Garnett Hill. He was also preceded in death by sisters Sylvia Morgan (Bessemer City, NC) and Betty Koonce (Bessemer City, NC), brother Rodger Hill (Kings Mountain, NC) and son Michael Hill (Lincolnton, NC).

After serving as an airplane mechanic in the United States Air Force, J. C. started work as an equipment technician for Western Electric, retiring 38 years later from Lucent Technologies. He had a passion for quietly serving others through his giving to non-profits such as World Vision and St Jude's and by working behind the scenes as the sound technician and in other roles at church. J.C. was a loyal friend and devoted husband, father, brother and Papa.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Brown Hill of the home; stepsons, Tracy Bolin and wife, Kim (Kings Mountain, NC) and Kevin Bolin and wife, Pat (Kings Mountain, NC) ; sisters, Vivian Landers (Kings Mountain, NC); Cynthia McMillan and husband, Wayne (Bessemer City, NC); brothers, Ronnie Hill and wife, Evelyn (McCoy, TX); Howard Hill and wife, Deborah (Lincolnton, NC); grandchildren, Brett Bolin, Grace Bolin and Lillie Bolin; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church (308 York Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086). A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 noon at the Church with Reverend Ron Caulder officiating. Graveside services will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or Eastside Baptist Church, 308 York Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
