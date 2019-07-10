Cary, N.C. - James Barney Clary passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Raleigh, NC. Jim was born in Gaffney, SC, in 1942 to Basil Hicks Clary, Sr., and Ruth King Clary. Jim cherished the love of his life, Margaret. They met in tenth grade Latin class and were married for nearly 55 years. Besides being passionate about Margaret, Jim supported her gift of hospitality by hosting parties at their home. Together, they shared their love of travel with their six grandchildren, each of whom took a special trip with their grandparents. Jim earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degrees from Clemson University. He served in the Army in Fort Monmouth, NJ, and was awarded The Army Commendation Medal. After serving his country, Jim was employed by Bell Telephone Laboratories in Greensboro, NC. His Bell Labs team helped fight the cold war by designing and building digital systems to detect submarines. For 23 years, Jim was employed at RTI International, serving as Vice President of Electronics and Systems for the last 10 years of his RTI career. In 1999, he founded Advanced Digital Systems and was President and Board Chair. Jim loved history. He wrote three Civil War books that traced the lives and military action of every man in three regiments from South Carolina. Other interests included being a private pilot and ham radio operator. Jim was devoted to First Baptist Church of Raleigh on Salisbury Street and especially to its people. He served as its Chair of Deacons, taught Sunday school and held other leadership and volunteer positions. Jim bravely battled interstitial lung disease for 12 years. His family is very grateful to Duke's pulmonology team, pulmonary rehabilitation program and fellow rehab program participants for their support and encouragement. The family is also very grateful to Transitions LifeCare for their care over these last 4 months and especially for their attentiveness at the inpatient facility during the last 6 days of his life. Most of all, his family is forever grateful to our husband, Dad and Granddaddy for the opportunities he provided through his hard work, for the values he taught, for his guiding principles and for his amazing love. Jim's family members are his wife, Margaret Brown Clary of Cary, NC; sons, Greg Clary (wife Julie) of Cary, NC, and Mark Clary (wife Amy) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Mollie, James and John Clary of Cary, NC, and Witt, Joey and Carter Clary of Greenville, SC; brother, Basil Clary, Jr., (deceased) (wife Ann) of Gaffney, SC; sisters, Ruth Sparks (husband Jack) of Holly Springs, NC, and Fran Ross (husband Fulton) of Gaffney, SC; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Raleigh, NC, 99 N. Salisbury St., with receiving of friends and family to follow the service. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at Goucher Baptist Church of Gaffney, SC, 415 Goucher Creek Rd., with interment to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Day Mission Fund, First Baptist Church of Raleigh, 99 N. Salisbury St. Raleigh, NC 27603, Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or Clary Football Field Initiative, Limestone College, 1115 College Dr., Gaffney, SC 29340. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.