Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
James Combs

Blacksburg - James Maxwell Combs, 65, of 344 Pearson Street, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home.

Born in Bluefield, WV, he was the husband of Diane Dawson Combs and the son of the late Paul James Combs and Mary Rye Tyree. Mr. Combs retired as a truck driver with Overnite and was a veteran of the United States Navy.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Combs is survived by a son, Stacey Combs, of Blacksburg; two daughters, Charlotte Aker of Bluefield, WV and Melissa Walker and husband, Chris, of Marion, VA; five grandchildren, Brock Combs, Harley Combs, Adam Pizzini, Cristine Pizzini Aker, and Anthony Pizzini; eight great-grandchildren; his best friend, Lee Styles; his "furbaby," Tinker Bell; and his "grand-furbaby," Daisy.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 3 pm at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Michael Burkholder, Mr. Eddie Jolly, and Rev. David Randolph officiating. Interment will follow in the Fellowship Independent Baptist Church (Shelby, NC) Cemetery. Michael Giardiello, Caleb Burkholder, Logan McKerley, Anthony Zamudio, Slick Owensby, Todd Mode, Ronnie Luckadoo, and Brock Combs will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Fellowship Independent Baptist Church Building Fund, 150 Christopher Rd, Shelby, NC 28152.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Combs family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 28, 2020
