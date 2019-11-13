|
Shelby - James Lee "Baby Boy" Courtney, 47, of 1522 Marlwood Dr., passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Atrium Health Cleveland.
Born in Lexington, KY, he was the husband of Tonie Courtney and the son of the late John Harris Courtney and Patricia Lee Landers Courtney. James was a loving husband, father, "Pa-Paw," brother, and "unk." He was a caring person who constantly put others before himself. He will leave a lasting impression on the younger generation of his family because of his love for them and how he was able to relate to them. He was also a music lover who listened to all types of music and he even did some work as DJ Whiz Kid in Gaffney.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by a step-son, Jeff Kirby, of Shelby; three grandchildren: KaDee, Conner, and Cameron Kirby; a brother, Ronald Courtney, of Lexington, KY; a sister, Nancy Long, of Grover; and thirteen nieces and nephews, Christina Simmons, John Courtney, Ronald Courtney Jr, Loggan Courtney, Becky Long, Michael "Scooter" Long, April Hall, Ricky Spender Jr., Johnny Spencer, Brandon Kirby, Stephanie Whelchel, Tiffany Ortega, and Chris Elliott.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Trey Kirby, and two brothers, Ricky Wayne Spencer and Jonathan Douglas Courtney.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Mr. Ronald Courtney officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
