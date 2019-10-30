|
James Daniel Davis, age 76, of 810 Anthony Street, Gaffney, S.C., peacefully transitioned on October 26, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the Late Bishop E. Davis and Rena Brooken Davis. James Daniel Davis, affectionately known as JD, passed away on October 26, 2019
James was born May 24, 1943 to late Bishop E. Davis and the late Rena Brooken Davis, in Sylvester, Georgia.
Jame retired from the United Postal Service System, after 25 years of faithful service. While working there he met his soulmate, Bessie Linder. They were married on September 24, 1983. They were happily married for 36 years.
James and his wife, Bessie relocated to South Carolina in 1993.
He was currently an active of member of Bunton CME Church.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ulysses and Calvin Davis and a sister, Nadine Davis Parks.
He survived by his loving wife, Bessie L. Davis; two sons, James Daniel Davis, Jr., Jacksonville, N.C., and Glen Davis (Angelique) New York City; one granddaughter, PO3 U.S. Navy Amber Davis, Norfolk, Virginia; two grandsons, Max and Lex Davis, both of New York City; two sisters, Inez Jenkins (John), Huntington, Long Island, New York and Debra Davis (Steve) Brooklyn, New York; daughter-in-law Marcia Davis, Jacksonville, N.C.; a host of nephews and cousins; and special friend Carolyn S. Wilson, Spartanburg, S.C.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 30,2019 at The Bunton CME Church, 500 Wofford Street, Spartanburg, S.C., with The Rev. Cassandra
Keys officiating. A one-hour visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
The family is receiving friends at the residence.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.