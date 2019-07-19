James O. Dawkins Jr., age 79, of 516 Hetty Hill Street Gaffney, S.C., peacefully transitioned Monday, July 15,2019 at The Blueridge Brookview Healthcare

He was the son of the late James Dawkins Sr. and Ola Allen Dawkins.

He retired from Timken after many years of faithful service.

He leaves to cherish fond memories six brothers, Henry Dawkins (Mary Jane), L.T. Dawkins ( Shirley) of Gaffney, SC, Roosevelt Dawkins (Elizabeth) of Atlanta, GA, Robert Dawkins (Earlene),Ulysses Dawkins (Brenda), Calvin Dawkins, all of Gaffney, SC. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The body will liein state at 2 p.m.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

