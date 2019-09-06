|
Gaffney - James Edward "Rabbit" Douglas, age 58, of 503 Elm Street, Gaffney, peacefully transitioned from this life on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
He was the son of Louise Douglas.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Vick Douglas, Curt Douglas, Angie Tate, Lyman Tate, Alvin Douglas, Myiessia Douglas, Gennie Galmon Calvin Galmon, Dray Smith, Ken Smith; Raised as a son and daughter, Charles Craig, Kimberly Jefferies; Four aunts, Loucille Linder, Betty Petty, Clara Douglas, Bessie Davis (James); One uncle, Wayne Gordon (Terry).
Funeral Service will be held 4:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Mikes Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Courtney Mills officiating.
A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 2:30 pm. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
The family will meet at his mother, Louise Douglas 116 Iris Lane, Gaffney, SC.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019