Gaffney, SC - James "Jim" Edward Wyatt, 83, of 311 Washington Avenue, was healed Friday, November 15, 2019 when he stepped from earth to Heaven, surrounded by his family.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Louise Bell Wyatt and the son of the late Bryson and Oma Greene Wyatt. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, wood working and his old blue Ford truck-lovingly referred to as "old blue'. If something could be fixed, he was your man. He was stubborn and set in his way, but would find a way to help anyone who asked. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor. Even in his last hours, he could still make you laugh. He was retired from Cherokee County School District and served in the United States Army. Mr. Wyatt was member of Southside Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are a son, Jimmy Wyatt (Pattie) of Gaffney; two daughters, Velina Owensby (Slick) and Janice Blanton (Tony), both of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Lisa Goode Roddam (Sam), Tommy Goode (Allison), Matt Robertson (Megan), Jessica Owensby, Will Blanton (McKenzie), J.W. Owensby and Lauren Blanton; nine great-grandchildren, with another due in March; and five great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ellie Mae Love; and a brother, William Wyatt.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Wofford Caughman officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
