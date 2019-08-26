|
|
PACOLET - James David Failen, 72, of Pacolet, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Judy Sisk Failen of the home and son of the late James David Failen and Bennie Steps Failen. He retired from textiles and was a member of Cherokee Falls Missionary Fellowship. He was a musician, loved his family, fishing, golfing and bowling.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, James W. Failen and Billy Failen, both of Blacksburg; two daughters, Christine F. Bowen of Blacksburg and Daphne Dondiego of Gaffney; two stepdaughters, Sandy Wiles and husband, Mark of Roebuck and Samantha Childers and husband, Greg of Cowpens; a brother, Orville T. Failen of Fayetteville, N.C.; two sisters, Edith Mae Atkins and Ruth Foster, both of Gaffney; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a stepson, Marcus Joy.
The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services immediately followed at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gregg Martin officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019