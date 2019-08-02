|
James Cornelius Goodwin, Jr., 70, of 121 Carver Street, passed away Saturday, July 27, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late James C. Goodwin, Sr. and Johnsie Harris Goodwin.
James was preceded in death by a son, Oscar. He was a graduate of Granard High School, Class of 1967.
He was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, a former employee of Duke Power Company, and a former member of the National Guard.
Surviving are: a sister, Vivian Woodruff (Frank), of Gaffney; niece, Johnsie Woodruff of Cheverly, MD; nephew, Primes Woodruff, of Boiling Springs, SC.; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be Saturday, 2 p.m., in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating.
Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery. He will be in state in the church Saturday at 1 p.m.
The family is at the home of Evelyn Huskey, 1362 Leadmine Road.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.GilmoresMortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019