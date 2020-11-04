James "Jimmy" Bernard Harrison, 66, of 416 North Highland, Gastonia, North Carolina, formerly of Gaffney, SC passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Atrium Health Hospital in Lincolnton, North Carolina. James was born in Cherokee County, South Carolina on December 2, 1953 to Nellie E. Littlejohn Humphries. He was reared by Juanita Gaston Harrison and James Randolph Harrison.

Jimmy was a graduate of Gaffney High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. At a young age, he joined Philadelphia Baptist Church in Gaffney, SC.

He was predeceased by his loving parents, Juanita and James Harrison, and a daughter, Marian Hoey.

Jimmy leaves to cherish loving memories his biological mother: Nellie E. Humphries; Four Children: Laquanda "Missy" Harris, Pasty Washington, Terrance Leach and James Randolph Harrison (Sharon). Five sisters: Geraldine Littlejohn, Nancy Barnes, Nellie Mae Littlejohn, Annie Mae Littlejohn, and Varlene Littlejohn. One brother: Paul Dean Littlejohn (Tina). One Aunt: Erica Corry. Additional family members include: 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and his devoted guardian, caregiver and cousins Samuel and Ida Reid.

The family is at the home of Beverly Harris, 216 Martin Luther King St.

