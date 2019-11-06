Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

James Hoey Sr.

James Hoey Sr. Obituary

James Harold Hoey, Sr., 82, of 303 Granite Drive, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, in his home.

Husband of Jacqueline Foster Hoey, he was born in Gaffney and was a son of the late Precious Hoey, Sr, and Willie M. Kelly Hoey.

He was a 1956 graduate of Granard High School and a retired employee of Overnite Trucking Company. James was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, member of the All Male Choir, and Sr. Choir.

He was preceded in death by a step-son, Rogerick Lowry; and siblings, Precious Hoey, Jr., William H. Hoey; a son-inlaw, Anthony Mintz. He leaves to cherish fond memories: his wife, Jacqueline, of the home; a son, James Harold Hoey (Cynthia), of Spartanburg; daughters, Harriet Williams (Charles), and Donna Mintz, of Gaffney, Lakisa Muhammad (Dewayne) of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters, Ethelene Davidson and Martha Jean Jefferies, both of Gaffney; 11 grandchildren 4 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be Friday, 2 p.m., in Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Freddy Davidson and Rev. Michael Golden. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. He will be in state in the church Friday at 1 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 6, 2019
