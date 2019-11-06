|
|
James Harold Hoey, Sr., 82, of 303 Granite Drive, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, in his home.
Husband of Jacqueline Foster Hoey, he was born in Gaffney and was a son of the late Precious Hoey, Sr, and Willie M. Kelly Hoey.
He was a 1956 graduate of Granard High School and a retired employee of Overnite Trucking Company. James was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, member of the All Male Choir, and Sr. Choir.
He was preceded in death by a step-son, Rogerick Lowry; and siblings, Precious Hoey, Jr., William H. Hoey; a son-inlaw, Anthony Mintz. He leaves to cherish fond memories: his wife, Jacqueline, of the home; a son, James Harold Hoey (Cynthia), of Spartanburg; daughters, Harriet Williams (Charles), and Donna Mintz, of Gaffney, Lakisa Muhammad (Dewayne) of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters, Ethelene Davidson and Martha Jean Jefferies, both of Gaffney; 11 grandchildren 4 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be Friday, 2 p.m., in Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Freddy Davidson and Rev. Michael Golden. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. He will be in state in the church Friday at 1 p.m.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 6, 2019