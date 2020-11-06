1/
James Kelly
Blacksburg - James Woodrow Kelly, 77, of 444 Youngs Grove Road, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center..

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Sandra Leach Kelly and the son of the late Herbert Kelly and Era Kelly. Mr. Kelly retired as a truck driver and was a member of Blacksburg Church of God.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Kelly is survived by two sons, Jamie Kelly Jr. and Joey Kelly (Lisa), both of Blacksburg; one daughter, Lori Patterson (Mike) of Blacksburg; four grandchildren, Cody Patterson, Wesley Patterson, Keri Kelly, and Justin Kelly.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David Herbert Kelly, and one sister, Oleane Duckett.

Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.

The family will be at their respective residences.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary. com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Kelly family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 6, 2020.
