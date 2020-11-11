Blacksburg - James Woodrow Kelly, 77, of 444 Youngs Grove Road, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Sandra Leach Kelly and the son of the late Herbert Kelly and Era Kelly. Graveside services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 101 Mountain View Drive, Blacksburg, SC. The family will receive friends after the services. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Kelly family.