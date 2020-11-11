1/
James Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Blacksburg - James Woodrow Kelly, 77, of 444 Youngs Grove Road, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Sandra Leach Kelly and the son of the late Herbert Kelly and Era Kelly. Graveside services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 101 Mountain View Drive, Blacksburg, SC. The family will receive friends after the services. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Kelly family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved