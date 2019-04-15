JONESVILLE, S.C. - Mr. James Lassitter Littlejohn, age 97 of Parks Farm Rd., Jonesville, widower of Ruby Patrick Littlejohn. passed away at his home, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Mr. Littlejohn was born in Spartanburg, May 11, 1921, a son of the late Thomas A. and Eva Lassitter Littlejohn. He was a graduate of Jonesville High School and attended Spartanburg Junior College and Tulsa University in Oklahoma. He was a retired licensed forester.

Mr. Littlejohn was a veteran of WWII having served as a flight engineer with the 8th Army Air Corp stationed at Bury St. Edmonds Air Base in England. He was the last survivor of the original ten crewmembers on board his B17 bomber. Mr. Littlejohn was also retired from the S.C. National Guard, Headquarters Company, 218th Infantry Division and was the first Commanding Officer of the Jonesville Unit.

Mr. Littlejohn was a member of Gilead Baptist Church where he was a choir member. He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, and the S.C. Tree Farmers Association. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to garden and for many years he and Mr. Bill Craig grew large amounts of vegetables to give away to his many friends. In his younger day, Mr. Littlejohn was in much demand as a Master of Ceremonies and beloved stand-up comic, providing entertainment for many civic organizations.

Surviving are a son, James P. "Pat" Littlejohn and wife Deborah; a brother, W.T. Littlejohn and wife Wilhelmena all of Jonesville; a grandson, Patrick Miles Littlejohn of Jonesville; two great-grandchildren, Asher Littlejohn and Paylen Littlejohn; and two nieces, Cindy P. Williams and Tina P. Evans both of Spartanburg.

A celebration of life service will be held at 12:30 PM Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Gilead Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dr. Eddie Saxon.

Honorary pallbearers will be Norris Fowler, Lonnie Gist, Michael H. Robinson, Gary Proctor, Tommy Ivey, Marion Comer, Bryson Scruggs, Dennis Deaton and Bobby Bryant.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday at the church prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MSA Hospice, 720 S. Duncan ByPass, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home of his son, Pat Littlejohn, 130 Littlejohn Rd., Jonesville.

