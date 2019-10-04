Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
James Littlejohn

James Littlejohn Obituary

James Robert Littlejohn, 64, of 109 Iris Lane passed away Saturday, September 28, in his home.

Husband of Kathy Allen Littlejohn, he was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Clayton Mc- Clain and Nell Littlejohn Corry.

He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a member of Gowdeysville Baptist Church, and an employee of U.P.S. Freight. He attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

Surviving are: his wife, Kathy Littlejohn, of the home; daughters, Lataha Crosby (Bennette), of San Antonio, TX, Latoya Allen of Gaffney, and Dr. Cheynia Allen (Friera Roderica), of Blacksburg; sons, Elton Allen (Sabrina), of Grovetown, GA, Charles Robert Dewberry (Franchessa), of Forest City, NC, and James O. Littlejohn, of Gaffney; step-mother, Ida B. Mc- Clain, of Shelby, NC; step-father, Joe Lewis Corry, of Gaffney; siblings, Mary Littlejohn, Janie McClain, Ida McClain, Gloria McClain, Donnie McClain, and Danny McClain, all of Shelby, Karl Littlejohn, Jonelle Camp, Sheila Pearson (Carey), Martha Crosby, Drusilla Corry, Anita Sullivan, Melinda Leach (Torey), Angel Browning (Chris), all of Gaffney; 11 grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be Monday, 3 p.m., in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. He will be in state in the church Monday at 2 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019
