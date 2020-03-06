|
|
|
Blacksburg - James Phillip Logan, 79, of 305 Huffman Road, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence. Born in Kings Mountain, he was the husband of Addie Allison Logan and the son of the late Albert Logan and Lucille Mauney Logan. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Graveside services will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery at 12 p.m. with Rev. Vernon Craig officiating. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Logan family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020