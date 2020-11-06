Gaffney, S.C. - James Leon Lynn, 88, of 104 Worthmore Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Shirley Sproles Lynn for 61 years and son of the late Isaac Lynn and Corrie Searcy Lynn. He was the former retired owner/operator of Lynn's Drive Inn from 1969 to 2019, a landmark in Gaffney known by many as the best hotdogs and hamburgers around, and was formerly employed at Gaffney Manufacturing for 19 years. He loved his family, hunting and cooking and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepson, Randy Phillips (Gayle) of Gaffney; a sister, Dorothy Horton of Gaffney; two sisters-in-law, Maudie Phillips of Spartanburg and Betty Lynn of Gaffney; a grandson, Conrad Walker; two step-grandchildren, Stephanie & Brian Phillips; five nieces, Cathy Smith, Stacy Wells, Vicki Lynn, Becky Keener and Leisa Horton Hyder; one nephew, Chuck Lynn; three great-nephews, Cam Smith, Cody Lynn and Matthew Keener. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andy Walker and two brothers, Charles Lynn and Wilburn Lynn.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Blakey Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Steven Griffith and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Entombment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, 650 Battleground Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.