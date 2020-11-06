1/1
James "Jim" Lynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - James Leon Lynn, 88, of 104 Worthmore Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Shirley Sproles Lynn for 61 years and son of the late Isaac Lynn and Corrie Searcy Lynn. He was the former retired owner/operator of Lynn's Drive Inn from 1969 to 2019, a landmark in Gaffney known by many as the best hotdogs and hamburgers around, and was formerly employed at Gaffney Manufacturing for 19 years. He loved his family, hunting and cooking and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepson, Randy Phillips (Gayle) of Gaffney; a sister, Dorothy Horton of Gaffney; two sisters-in-law, Maudie Phillips of Spartanburg and Betty Lynn of Gaffney; a grandson, Conrad Walker; two step-grandchildren, Stephanie & Brian Phillips; five nieces, Cathy Smith, Stacy Wells, Vicki Lynn, Becky Keener and Leisa Horton Hyder; one nephew, Chuck Lynn; three great-nephews, Cam Smith, Cody Lynn and Matthew Keener. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andy Walker and two brothers, Charles Lynn and Wilburn Lynn.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Blakey Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Steven Griffith and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Entombment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, 650 Battleground Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved