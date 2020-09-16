1/1
James Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Lee Moore, 62, of 1317 West Main Street, Union, SC passed away Saturday in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

He was born in Union County, September 9, 1958 by the late Leo and Rosa Littlejohn Moore.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ida Mae Moore Smith and two brothers inlaw, Dennis Smith, Sr. and Billy Joe.

Surviving are: a brother, Leo Moore, Jr. (Christine) of Union, three sisters, Carrie Lee Moore Smith of Jonesville, Joyce Ann Moore Glenn (Vernon) of Union and Nancy Hopp of Union.

A Graveside Service was held Tuesday, 11 a.m., in Jonesville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved