James Moore

James Lee Moore, 62, of 1317 West Main Street, Union, SC passed away Saturday in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

He was born in Union County, September 9, 1958 by the late Leo and Rosa Littlejohn Moore.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ida Mae Moore Smith and two brothers inlaw, Dennis Smith, Sr. and Billy Joe.

Surviving are: a brother, Leo Moore, Jr. (Christine) of Union, three sisters, Carrie Lee Moore Smith of Jonesville, Joyce Ann Moore Glenn (Vernon) of Union and Nancy Hopp of Union.

A Graveside Service was held Tuesday, 11 a.m., in Jonesville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating.

