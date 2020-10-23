James Painter

Blacksburg, SC - James ( Jamie ) King Painter Jr., 50 , of 211 Old Factory Rd., Blacksburg passed away suddenly October 20,2020. He was the husband of Kimberly Painter and son of Judy S Painter and the late James K Painter Sr. He was an avid drummer, Carolina Panthers & University of South Carolina Gamecocks fan, enjoyed fishing with his Dad and being with family.

In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by a daughter, Brittany Eubanks, Mother in Law, Mary Allison ,2 Nieces, Destiny Duffie and Brooke Duckett and Great Niece Addisyn Duffie all of Gaffney.

He was preceded in death by his Father, James K. Painter Sr. and a brother Jimmy Lee Painter.

Visitation is Friday, October 23, 2020, from 1 – 2 p.m. with funeral at 2 p.m. at the Voice of Triumph Church, 179 Corry Rd, Blacksburg, SC 29702. Reverends Chad Ramsey and Tommy Lanier will be officiating. Entombment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers are Steve Taylor, Steve Culbertson, Ed Martin, Jason Hughes, Timothy Moss and Jeff Mullinax.

Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to the Voice of Triumph Food Bank, 179 Corry Rd, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The Gore Family of White Columns Funeral Service is serving the Painter Family.