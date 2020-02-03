|
Gaffney, S.C. - James Willie Parker Sr., 68, of 117 London Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Rhett Parker and Louise Hughey Parker. He was retired from textiles, an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Parker was a member of Voice of Triumph Church, where he volunteered with the Food Bank at the church.
Surviving is a daughter, Manda Parker Bolin of Gaffney; a brother, Roy Lee Parker and wife, Alice of Gaffney; three sisters, Nita Mae Waters, Mary Ann Bratton and husband, Lee and Judy Estes and husband, Mike, all of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Maranda Bolin, Jamey- Leigh Parker, Jacobb Parker and Jackie Parker; a great-grandchild, Aurora (Punk-Punk) Jaymes Moon; three special friends, John Putnam, James Lynn Upchurch and Bobby Dean Bolin, all of Gaffney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Parker was preceded in death by a son, James (Jamie) Willie Parker Jr.; and a grandson, Quinton Cade Parker.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Chapel with Reverend Ernest Rogers and Mrs. Ann Rogers officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Voice of Triumph Church, "Food Bank", 179 Corry Road, Blacksburg, SC, 29702.
The family will be at the residence.
