Our special beloved, James L. Rawlison, affectionately known as Bo, of Gaffney, SC, closed his eyes peacefully at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, April 21, 2019, after a brief illness.

James was the son of the late Watson & Olee (Jefferies) Rawlison. He was born February 7, 1945 in Gaffney, SC. He was a 1963 graduate of Granard High School, Gaffney, SC. He attended South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories three children, Sharon Rawlison Walker, of York, PA, Carole Elaine Rawlison of Clinton, MD, and James Rawlison II, of York, PA. Along with his children, he leaves to cherish fond memories, six grandchildren, six great-grands, all of York, PA, two brothers, Bobby Rawlison (Mildred) Blacksburg, SC, and Watson Rawlison, Jr. (Ruby) of Savannah, GA, one sister Mary Rawlison Webster (Frank), Gaffney, SC, and sister-in-law, Patricia Rawlison, Newport News, VA. He also leaves a special companion, Rosie Lee. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends to cherish his memories as well.

The funeral services will be held12:30 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Indian Hill Baptist Church, Gaffney, SC, a thirty-minute visitation prior to the service.

The body will lie-in-state at 11:00 am

Interment will follow at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family is receiving loved ones at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Evangelist Mary Rawlison Webster & Frank Webster at 300 Sycamore St., Gaffney, SC.

