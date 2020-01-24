|
|
James "Jimmy" Wade Ritter, 82, of Hickory passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born September 13, 1937 in Gaffney, SC, he was the son of the late Faye Gaston.
Survivors include his good friend, Joyce N. Price of Hickory and three grandchildren, Tammy Price Hoyle, Michael Caleb Hoyle, and Sarah Grace Hoyle, all of Crouse, NC.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the residence of Lynn Price from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Ritter family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 24, 2020