1/
James Robert Earls Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Robert Earls Sr. went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1946. He was 73 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Virginia Elizabeth Earls. He was also preceded in death by an infant son James Robert Earls Jr. He is survived by two daughters Lori McAbee and husband Richard McAbee, Robin Earls and husband Scott Earls, grandchildren Chris Henderson, Westley Earls, Scottie Earls, Cody McAbee and five greatgrandchildren. Private services are being held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 10, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved