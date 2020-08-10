James Robert Earls Sr. went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1946. He was 73 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Virginia Elizabeth Earls. He was also preceded in death by an infant son James Robert Earls Jr. He is survived by two daughters Lori McAbee and husband Richard McAbee, Robin Earls and husband Scott Earls, grandchildren Chris Henderson, Westley Earls, Scottie Earls, Cody McAbee and five greatgrandchildren. Private services are being held.