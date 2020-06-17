James Smith
James William Smith, 39, of 446 Garvin Lake Road, passed away Saturday, June 13, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Teah Coyle and a son of the late James Knuckles and Cathy Smith Durrah, and grandson of the late Kapo Smith. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 16, in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery. The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 17, 2020.
