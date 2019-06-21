Home

James Thompson

James Earl Thompson, 73, of 210 Laurelwood Dr., Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Sunday June 16, 2019, in his home.

He was born in Columbus, NC and was a son of the late George Thompson and Birdie Jackson Thompson.

He was a member of Holland Temple F.B.H. Church in Landrum, SC.

Surviving are: four brothers, Johnny Lee (Emma) Thompson, Robert Thompson, Jr., Samuel (Marlaelena) Thompson all of Chesnee, Leonard (Hattie) Thompson of Spartanburg; five sisters, Rosie Jane Staley of Columbus, NC, Ruthie Mae Mabin of Ft. Myers, FL, Betty Jean Little of Inman, Katherine Dunn of Boiling Springs, Brenda (Ronnie) Carson of Chesnee.

Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. in Holland Temple F.B. H. Church. The Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. with Minister Kenny Thompson and Pastor Dale J. Harris. Interment will follow in New Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Campobello, SC. He will be in state in the church Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

The family is at the home of Teresa Dunn, 3516 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 21, 2019
