Gaffney, S.C. - James Arthur Wallace, 68, of 531 Goldmine Road, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Betty Jean (B.J.) Crews Wallace and son of the late Delton Wallace, Sr. and Carrine Stringer Wallace. He retired from Star Construction and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Lacey Wallace of Kings Mountain, NC; a daughter, Stacy Longshore of Gaffney; three sisters, Lois White, Carolyn Wallace, both of Gaffney and Gladys Solmon and husband, Dever of Smyrna; five grandchildren, Amber Tate, Jaylen Longshore, Tasha Hollis, Tanya Hollis and Hannah Wallace. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Delton Wallace, Jr. and Ted Wallace.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Danny Bright officiating.

The family will be at the residence, 531 Goldmine Road, Gaffney.

