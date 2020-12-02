1/1
James Williams
On Monday evening, November 30, 2020 at 8:35 p.m., at the Pavilion of Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, James Frank Williams, Jr, age 63 of 101 Ashley Street, Gaffney, SC, transitioned to his forever home and into the arms of Jesus.

Son of the late James Frank Williams, Sr. and the late Clara Holmes Williams, James was born August 23, 1957 in Gaffney SC. He was united in marriage to Cynthia Byers Williams on December 23, 1978 and to this union, one beautiful daughter was born May 29, 1985.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 42 years, Cynthia Byars Williams of the home, one daughter, Jamie Elizabeth Williams Wardlaw, who he cherished with his whole heart and one granddaughter, Amiya Wardlaw who brightened his entire world, both of Gaffney. One sister, Lynn Williams Hall and his brotherin law Terry Hall of Gaffney. Three nephews, Terry Jr. (Katie) and North Augusta SC, Bradley Hall and Justin Hall of Simpsonville SC and two great nieces, Nita Hall of North Augusta SC and Rylynn Hall of Simpsonville SC and a host of cousins, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services are incomplete.

Book of memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
