On Monday evening, November 30, 2020 at 8:35 p.m., at the Pavilion of Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, James Frank Williams, Jr, age 63 of 101 Ashley Street, Gaffney, SC, transitioned to his forever home and into the arms of Jesus.

Son of the late James Frank Williams, Sr. and the late Clara Holmes Williams, James was born August 23, 1957 in Gaffney SC. He was united in marriage to Cynthia Byers Williams on December 23, 1978 and to this union, one beautiful daughter was born May 29, 1985.

James joined Limestone Baptist Church and was baptized at the age of 10 and served on the Usher Board, The Sound Ministry and as a Trustee. He developed a deep and abiding relationship with God and was a humble servant leader who leaves a legacy of genuine kindness to all who were blessed to have known him. He graduated early from Gaffney Senior High School (Summer of 1974) and attended Limestone College the fall of 1974, graduating with a BS Degree in Biology in 1978. While in college, he was one of two participants chosen from Limestone College to participate in a Summer Optometric Internship Program at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

James worked at UPS Freight (formerly Overnite Transportation Company) for 37 years, serving in various supervisory capacities, including time as a Regional Manager, working the Southeastern Territory, prior to retiring in 2012. He was also cofounder and co-owner of Williams' Gifts and Baskets. At the time of his passing, James worked part-time through Op- Source, as a transporter supporting the partnership of Freightliner and Cherokee County Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. He enjoyed engaging in lighthearted conversations and motivating those he transported daily. James and Cynthia loved to travel and created a lifetime of memories!

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 42 years, Cynthia Byars Williams of the home, one daughter, Jamie Elizabeth Williams Wardlaw, who he cherished with his whole heart and one granddaughter, Amiya Wardlaw who brightened his entire world, both of Gaffney. One sister, Lynn Williams Hall and his brother-inlaw Terry Hall of Gaffney. Three nephews, Terry Jr. (Katie) and North Augusta, SC, Bradley Hall and Justin Hall of Simpsonville, SC and two great nieces, Nita Hall of North Augusta, SC and Rylynn Hall of Simpsonville, SC and a host of cousins, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, December 7 at 11 a.m. in Oakland cemetery.

A public viewing will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney (there will be no viewing held at the gravesite)

*We ask that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.

