Gaffney - James "Jamie" Willie Parker Jr., 43, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of James Willie Parker Sr. and Mary Mullinax Parker. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Limestone College and was a Partner and Office Manager for Tranquil Solutions. He enjoyed cooking, singing, fishing and loved to play rook. He also loved family, family events, was a foster parent and worked with children. Mr. Parker was of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to his parents, also surviving are two sons, Jacobb Caden Parker and Jackie Nathanuel Parker, both of the home; a daughter, Jamey-Leigh Parker of the home; a sister, Manda Jane Parker Bolin of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Aurora Jaymes Moon on the way; a niece, Maranda Bolin. Mr. Parker was preceded in death by a son, Quinton Cade Parker; maternal grandparents, Marvin and Mary Mullinax; and paternal grandparents, Rhett and Louise Parker.

The body will be taken to the home of Opie and Bridget Patterson, 146 Little Wolf Lane after 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 and will remain until Monday, May 20, 2019. A private service will be held by the family with Reverend Tommy Wright officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

