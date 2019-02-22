North Augusta, S.C. - Janet (Jan) Elaine Teets Martin, 84, of 2012 Loblolly Court, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Bluefield, West Virginia and raised in Kingsport, TN, she was the loving wife of J. Taylor Martin, Sr. for 65 years and daughter of the late Frederick (Fred) Teets and Thelma Halsey Teets. She was a homemaker, a wife, a mother, a sister, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a friend to all who knew and loved her. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in North Augusta and a former member of Buford Street United Methodist Church in Gaffney. She loved her family, gardening, flowers, watching and feeding birds, painting and crafts.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Cathy Green of North Augusta, SC and grandchildren. Jenni and Jonathan Green (Leah); Michelle Martin (Glenn McKnight) of Reidsville, NC and grandchildren Michael and Griffin McKnight. She is also survived by a son, John T. Martin Jr (Lynne) of Gaffney and grandchildren Justin Lovelace, J. Taylor Martin III (Andrea), Rebecca Oshige (Adam Gamache), Jennifer Wise (Michael), and Katie Martin; In addition, she is survived by a brother, Forest L. Teets (Sara) of Kingsport, TN; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Lynn Martin.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of John & Lynne Martin, 123 Greenbriar Drive, Gaffney.

