Jane Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Margaret Jane Turner Brown, 80, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, June 15 after a brief struggle with cancer. She passed at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving children.

Born in Gaffney, S.C., she was the daughter of Lucian and Myrtle Turner. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and a member of the Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church. She retired from Gantt Oil Company. She loved to fish, work crossword puzzles and was an outstanding scrabble player. She was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Surviving are her four children; Cindy Fulton (husband Danny), Lee Parker (fiance Christy), Billy Parker (wife Sinia) and Donna Jane Hicks (husband Rick). Jane is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her sisters; Lucy Fowler, Vivian Turner, Alice Thomas, Sandra Grant and Becky Northey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Gail Owens (sister) and a special daughter-in-law, Julie Parker.

The family is at the home of Donna & Rick Hicks. There will be a celebration of life ceremony at some future date.

In lieu of flowers, Jane requested donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory. The family also wants to give a special thanks to Hospice and especially Gwen Sarratt and Kathy for their love and support during this difficult time.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved