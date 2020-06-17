Jane Brown

Gaffney, S.C. - Margaret Jane Turner Brown, 80, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, June 15 after a brief struggle with cancer. She passed at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving children.

Born in Gaffney, S.C., she was the daughter of Lucian and Myrtle Turner. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and a member of the Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church. She retired from Gantt Oil Company. She loved to fish, work crossword puzzles and was an outstanding scrabble player. She was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Surviving are her four children; Cindy Fulton (husband Danny), Lee Parker (fiance Christy), Billy Parker (wife Sinia) and Donna Jane Hicks (husband Rick). Jane is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her sisters; Lucy Fowler, Vivian Turner, Alice Thomas, Sandra Grant and Becky Northey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Gail Owens (sister) and a special daughter-in-law, Julie Parker.

The family is at the home of Donna & Rick Hicks. There will be a celebration of life ceremony at some future date.

In lieu of flowers, Jane requested donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory. The family also wants to give a special thanks to Hospice and especially Gwen Sarratt and Kathy for their love and support during this difficult time.

