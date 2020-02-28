|
Gaffney, S.C. - Dorothy Jane Stoudt Harding, 81, formerly of 104 Lakewood Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Leesport, PA, she was the wife of Richard Lee Harding and daughter of the late Harvey Stoudt and Florence Baer Stoudt. She retired from Cherokee Products and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She loved her family, crocheting, needlepoint and bingo. She was a member and volunteer with craft sales with the Grand York Rite Bodies of SC and a member of the Monaghan Poinsettia Court Order of the Amaranth in Greenville.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Jeffrey Scott Harding (Carrie) of Cumming, GA; two brothers, Byron Stoudt (Linda Moyle) of Fleetwood, PA and Jere Stoudt of Pennsylvania; a sister, Sharon Gust (Vic) of Center Valley, PA; three grandchildren, Christine Bullard (Tyler), Katherine Harding and Alyson Harding; nieces and nephews, Derek Stoudt, Susan Gust (Eliot), Anthony Gust (Jen) and Danielle Stoudt; several great-nieces and greatnephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert "Bobby" Stoudt.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James "Bucky" Brown officiating. Entombment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1600 W. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 28, 2020