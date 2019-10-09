|
GAFFNEY, SC - Born January 18, 1935, Jane Simmons Painter, 84, of Gaffney, SC, wife of 64 years to Robert "Bob" Painter, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown-Greenville. Visitation will be 12:45-2:15 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Buford Street United Methodist Church, 120 Buford St., Gaffney, SC 29340, with funeral services following at 2:30 p.m., conducted by The Rev. David E. Nichols. Burial will be at 4 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com. Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019