The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:45 PM - 2:15 PM
Buford Street United Methodist Church
120 Buford St.
Gaffney, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Buford Street United Methodist Church
120 Buford St.
Gaffney, SC
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map

Jane Simmons Painter


1935 - 2019
Jane Simmons Painter Obituary

GAFFNEY, SC - Born January 18, 1935, Jane Simmons Painter, 84, of Gaffney, SC, wife of 64 years to Robert "Bob" Painter, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown-Greenville. Visitation will be 12:45-2:15 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Buford Street United Methodist Church, 120 Buford St., Gaffney, SC 29340, with funeral services following at 2:30 p.m., conducted by The Rev. David E. Nichols. Burial will be at 4 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com. Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019
