GAFFNEY, S.C. - Jane Caroline Simmons Painter, 84, of Gaffney, SC, died at St. Francis Hospital, Greenville, SC, on Monday, October 7, 2019, following a short illness. Mrs. Painter was born at St. Francis Hospital, Greenville, SC, on January 18, 1935, daughter of the late Sue Pressley and George Garland Simmons. She was the wife of Robert Hampton Painter, Jr., married on August 28, 1955.
Raised in Spartanburg, SC, Mrs. Painter attended Spartanburg City Schools and was a member of the 1953 Spartanburg High School graduating class, where she was a member of Deb-OLite and Junior Spinster Clubs. She attended Furman University, which was as close to Clemson, where her future husband was attending, as she was allowed before females were admitted as students. Upon marriage, they first resided in Clemson to complete Mr. Painter's education, then spent 10 years residing in Greenville. Moving to Gaffney in 1968, Mrs. Painter was active in Buford Street United Methodist Church, assisting in the church kindergarten program for many years. When her sons were in school, she was active in the PTA and participated in bake sales and fundraisers.
Mrs. Painter was an avid reader and some of her favorite hours were spent at the Gaffney Public Library. She especially enjoyed history and genealogy. One of the greatest joys of her life was being Nana to her 6 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandsons. She was the "favorite aunt" in a large extended family and always remembered each nieces' and nephews' birthdays as well as Christmas. This generosity even extended to great-nieces and great-nephews. A visit from "Auntie Jane" was anticipated with great delight. She especially enjoyed her extended family's annual summer reunion at Kanuga Episcopal Conference Center.
Survived by her husband, Bob Painter, of the home; Mrs. Painter is also survived by sons, R. Hampton (Tina) Painter III of Greer, SC and John Garland (Paula) Painter of Marietta, GA; sisters, Jo Simmons Aiken of New Bern, NC, Mary Ann Simmons (Cantey) Heath of Columbia, SC; sisters-in-law, Sabie Moorer Simmons of Bluffton, SC, and Bunny Jackson (Don) Knebusch of Charlotte, NC; her grandchildren, Allison Painter (Eric) Nilsson of Swansboro, NC, Dr. Robert H. (Weezie) Painter IV of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Joseph F. (Kylie) Painter of Lyman, SC, Morgan Caroline Painter (Conrad) Rybka of Arlington, VA, Virginia Anne Painter and Pressley Dianne Painter of Marietta, GA; and great-grandchildren, Thomas Nilsson and Robert H. Painter V. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother George Edward Simmons; brother-in-law, Dr. Hovey E. Aiken, Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Sylvia Painter Henderson.
Visitation will be 12:45-2:15 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Buford Street United Methodist Church, 120 Buford St., Gaffney, SC 29340, with funeral services following at 2:30 p.m., conducted by The Rev. David E. Nichols. Burial will be at 4 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials are requested to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205; or a .
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel