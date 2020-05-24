|
|
Mrs. Janet Jewel Panther, 59, of Pageland, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Monroe, NC.
Mrs. Janet Panther was born on November 29, 1960 in Gastonia, North Carolina to the late Jimmie Truelove and Nelsie Medlock Truelove. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Panther; granddaughters, Arianna Panther and Lyric Whisnant and sister of the heart, Jane Flores. Mrs. Panther enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, she liked to watch The Walking Dead and Ghost Stories. She was known for her home cooked biscuits, and she also liked butterflies and pigs. Mrs. Panther is survived by her sons, Timothy Caldwell, William Panther (Jenna), Daniel Panther (Leslie) all of Gastonia, NC and Trevor Panther (Courtney) of Chesnee, SC; daughters, Anna Perez (Pascual) of Pageland, SC and Jessica "Yay Yay" Clark of Lincolnton, NC; brothers, Steve Truelove (Debbie) of Stanley, NC and Larry Truelove of Ocean Isle, NC; sisters, Tina Truelove of Stanley, NC, Tommy Truelove of Plant City, FL and Libby Trulove of Shelby, NC; nephews, Terry Hayman(Courtney), Boo Hayman (Ginger), Ricky Hayman (Rachel), Ben Hayman (Angela) and Anthony Truelove and numerous grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Baumgartner Funeral Home, 708 W. McGregor St., Pageland, SC 29728. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Baumgartner Funeral Home with Pastor Mack Mullis officiating. Due to the governmentmandated, COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Panther family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 24, 2020