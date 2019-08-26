Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Janice Agnew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Agnew Obituary

GAFFNEY - Janice Mary Henderson Agnew, 63, of Gaffney, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Janice was born in Abingdon, Va., to Jack L. and Mary E. Henderson on February 16, 1956. She worked as the manager of the Citgo Mini Mart for many years, before retiring. She was an avid reader, loved her family, especially her grandchildren and was a former member of Providence Baptist Church.

Janice is survived by her husband Larry Agnew; two sons, James Warner (Amanda) of Michie, Tenn., and Jordan Dunn of Gaffney; three daughters, Eva Sprouse, Beth Warner and Whitney Dunn, all of Blacksburg; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her mother, Mary Henderson of Blacksburg; five brothers, Jack Henderson of Gaffney, Mark Henderson (Kathy) of Blacksburg, Bart Henderson of Meadowview, Va., David Henderson of Blacksburg and Eddie Henderson of Blacksburg; a sister, Vickie Smith (Richard) of Boone, N.C.; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jack L. Henderson.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to: Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Spartanburg Rehab Center and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mt. Paran Baptist Church. Memorial services immediately followed at 4 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Lee Coyle and Rev. Douglas Marsceau officiating.

In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to: American Liver Foundation (Southeast Division), 9100 South Dadeland Boulevard, Suite 1517, Miami, FL 33156.

The family will be at the home of Eva Sprouse, 706 S. Charleston St., Blacksburg.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now