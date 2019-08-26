|
GAFFNEY - Janice Mary Henderson Agnew, 63, of Gaffney, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Janice was born in Abingdon, Va., to Jack L. and Mary E. Henderson on February 16, 1956. She worked as the manager of the Citgo Mini Mart for many years, before retiring. She was an avid reader, loved her family, especially her grandchildren and was a former member of Providence Baptist Church.
Janice is survived by her husband Larry Agnew; two sons, James Warner (Amanda) of Michie, Tenn., and Jordan Dunn of Gaffney; three daughters, Eva Sprouse, Beth Warner and Whitney Dunn, all of Blacksburg; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her mother, Mary Henderson of Blacksburg; five brothers, Jack Henderson of Gaffney, Mark Henderson (Kathy) of Blacksburg, Bart Henderson of Meadowview, Va., David Henderson of Blacksburg and Eddie Henderson of Blacksburg; a sister, Vickie Smith (Richard) of Boone, N.C.; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jack L. Henderson.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to: Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Spartanburg Rehab Center and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mt. Paran Baptist Church. Memorial services immediately followed at 4 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Lee Coyle and Rev. Douglas Marsceau officiating.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to: American Liver Foundation (Southeast Division), 9100 South Dadeland Boulevard, Suite 1517, Miami, FL 33156.
The family will be at the home of Eva Sprouse, 706 S. Charleston St., Blacksburg.
