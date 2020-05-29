Gaffney - Janice Marie Mullinax Gibson, 68, formerly of Easy St. in Gaffney and long time resident of Inman Health Care passed away late Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Helen Davis McCluney and the late Lonnie Odell Mullinax and stepdaughter of the late Joseph "Joe" McCluney.She retired from Champion after fifteen years of service and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Ms. Gibson was a former member of The Gaffney Business and Professional Womens Club and received the Martha Dominick Most Valuable member award. She loved being with her family, traveling, and going to the beach.In addition to her mother, she is survived by two children; Denora Mullinax and Larry Ray Easler Jr., two sisters; Shelia Wood and Deborah McCluney, three grandchildren; Tyler Mullinax, Johnathan Hughey, and Sean Leonard, one great grandchild; Travis Mullinax, Two Nephews; Zeb V. Wood and Alexander J. Mc- Cluney-Dover.There are no scheduled services.Book of Memories available at www.gordonmortuary.comThe Gaffney Location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 29, 2020.