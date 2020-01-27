Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Janice Jolly Helms

Janice Jolly Helms Obituary

Cherryville, N.C. - Janice Jolly Helms, wife of John Rogers Helms of Cherryville, NC, formerly of Gaffney, SC and Fayetteville, NC, passed to her Heavenly home on January 24, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Joe Dean Jolly and Winnie Faye Anthony Jolly and a graduate of Stedman High School in Fayetteville, NC. She was a homemaker, a longtime member of the Eastern Star, loved to travel and a member of Limestone Presbyterian Church.

Also surviving is a son, John David Helms (Audrey) of Hickory, NC; granddaughters, Alison Helms Ellison (Brad) and Christina Helms Little (James); sisters, Diane Jolly Garber (Gary) and Nancy Jolly Garner (Ron); brother, Henry L. Jolly (Mary); five great-grandchildren, three nephews and five nieces.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ron Jackson officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Parson's Pantry, P.O. Box 777, Gaffney, SC 29342 or the .

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 27, 2020
