Cherryville, N.C. - Janice Jolly Helms, wife of John Rogers Helms of Cherryville, NC, formerly of Gaffney, SC and Fayetteville, NC, passed to her Heavenly home on January 24, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Joe Dean Jolly and Winnie Faye Anthony Jolly and a graduate of Stedman High School in Fayetteville, NC. She was a homemaker, a longtime member of the Eastern Star, loved to travel and a member of Limestone Presbyterian Church.
Also surviving is a son, John David Helms (Audrey) of Hickory, NC; granddaughters, Alison Helms Ellison (Brad) and Christina Helms Little (James); sisters, Diane Jolly Garber (Gary) and Nancy Jolly Garner (Ron); brother, Henry L. Jolly (Mary); five great-grandchildren, three nephews and five nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ron Jackson officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Parson's Pantry, P.O. Box 777, Gaffney, SC 29342 or the .
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 27, 2020