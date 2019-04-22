GAFFNEY - Janice Golden Ramos, 57, of 225 Beltline Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Delano "Buddy" Golden and Barbara White Golden. She was employed with Boysen Auto Manufacturing and a member of Faith Baptist Church in Chesnee.

In addition to her mother, also surviving are a son, Brian Joseph Smith and Jose Ramos, both of Gaffney; a daughter, Kayce Jones and husband, Brad of Pacolet; two brothers, Jackie Golden and wife, Lynn and Rickey Golden and wife, Wendy, both of Gaffney; three sisters, Cindy Wyatt and husband, Bobby of Campobello, Vicky Caldwell and husband, Don of Gaffney and Kim Howard and husband, Butch of Gaffney; and nine grandchildren, Paisley Smith, Benny Smith, Presley Smith, Kaylei Aguas, Ian Aguas, Alayni Aguas, Baylee Patty, Aiden Ray and Cohen Ramos. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at noon at Northside Baptist Church with Reverend Joel Phillips officiating. Interment will in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the home of her mother, 253 Beltine Road.

