Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church

Janice Reams

Janice Reams Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Janice Thompson Reams, 80, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Columbus, OH, she was the widow of the late Merle Reams and daughter of the late Woodrow and Gladys Thompson. She was a retired occupational therapy assistant with the Cherokee County School District and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Surviving are two sons, Scott Reams of Chesnee and David Reams (Rita) of Cowpens; three daughters, Teresa Montgomery (Greg) of Round Rock, TX, Cheryl Culbertson (Mike) of Gaffney and Kimberly Windham (Matt) of Williston, SC; numerous other family members.

Arrangements will be announced by Blakely Funeral Home. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 27, 2019
