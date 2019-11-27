|
Gaffney, S.C. - Janice Thompson Reams, 80, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Columbus, OH, she was the widow of the late Merle Reams and daughter of the late Woodrow and Gladys Thompson. She was a retired occupational therapy assistant with the Cherokee County School District and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Surviving are two sons, Scott Reams of Chesnee and David Reams (Rita) of Cowpens; three daughters, Teresa Montgomery (Greg) of Round Rock, TX, Cheryl Culbertson (Mike) of Gaffney and Kimberly Windham (Matt) of Williston, SC; numerous other family members.
Arrangements will be announced by Blakely Funeral Home. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 27, 2019