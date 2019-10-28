|
Blacksburg, S.C. - Jason Elijah Farris, age 42 of Blacksburg, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover. The family will receive 1 hour before the service.
Mr. Farris was born May 26, 1977 in York, SC to the late Lawrence C. and Joyce Johnson Farris. He was a graduate of Clover High School and was employed by Utility Partners of America.
Survivors are his wife Melissa Seibert Farris; daughters Tiffany Danielle Farris, Peyton D. Seibert; son Jason E. Farris II; grandson Hector Grey Aponte; siblings Connie D Johnson, Andrew S. Farris, Walter B. Farris, Tina D. Bolin, Myra R. Moss, Joshua R. Haws, Amy R. Harvell, and Sarah E. Burton.
He was preceded in death by a son Michael Ryan Farris and a brother Lawrence Wesley Farris.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Farris.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019