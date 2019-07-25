Services Harris Funeral Home, Inc. 108 South Piedmont Ave. Kings Mountain , NC 28086 (704) 739-2591 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Antioch Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Antioch Baptist Church Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Jasper Tony Black

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Blacksburg, S.C. - Jasper Tony Black, 75, of Blacksburg, S.C., left this world on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Cleveland County, N.C., to the late Major John Black and Edna Dickson Black. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Black.

Tony served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He retired from Hoechst Celanese as an acting supervisor after 32 years of service. Tony was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was an active member of the Kings Mountain Post of the American Legion. Tony was a people person and enjoyed making new friends. He enjoyed conversation with friends, cookouts and other outdoor activities. Tony loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and sports enthusiast. He enjoyed passing on his knowledge of sports to others and always took pride in the successes of those who learned from him. Tony was a quick learner and always ready for a new adventure. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be missed dearly by his family and many friends.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Margaret Black, of the home; son, Stephen Black of Blacksburg; brothers, Gary Black and Dennis Black and wife, Vickie; sister, Betty Gilbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, July 26 at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with Pastor Vernon Craig officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, July 26 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at Antioch Baptist Church. Interment will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local American Legion, Kindred Home Care at 206 Chesnee Hwy Suite G, Gaffney, SC 29341 or to Providence Hospice at 115 Southport Road, Spartanburg SC 29306.

