Gaffney, S.C. - James "Jay" Edward Cash, 48, of 126 Davis Estate Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Angela (Angie) Mullinax Cash and son of his adopted mother Carrie Davis of Gaffney and the late James Cash. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and USCS, formerly worked for Broad River Electric Co-op, and retired from New Horizon. He loved his family and animals, especially his dogs "Weeman" and "Sweet Pea", was a ham radio operator, and a member of Mount Ararat Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a niece, Breanna Fitzgerald of Gaffney.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mount Ararat Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Tommy Wright and Rev. Eddie Willis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the home of Mary Mullinax, 106 Judson Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.