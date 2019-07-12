Mr. J.B. Allen, age 68, of 129 Humphries Rd, Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned Tuesday morning July 9,2019 at his residence.

He was the son of Hazel Webster Allen and the late J.T. Allen. He was born on February 15, 2019. He was a 1969 graduate of Gaffney High School, a formerly employee for Cherokee Landscape Co. In his spare time J.B. loved to go fishing and hunting.

In addition to his mother, Mrs. Hazel W. Allen, he leaves daughters, Miss Cornelia Allen, Ms. Victoria A. Garrett and Miss Quejuna Woods; one son, Mr. J.B. Allen Jr; three step-sons, Edward Buckson, Jason Buckson and Brian Buckson; four sisters, Bernice A. Littlejohn, Kathy A. Ridgeway, Lillie A. Tate (Thurman), Reola A. Hoyle; one brother, Rev. Larry Allen (Celestine); twelve grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four aunts, three uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Green Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Rayfield Hamrick Jr. officiating, Bishop Randy Borders, Pastor of Faith Harvest Church in Shelby, N.C. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his mother, Ms. Hazel Allen, 482 Goucher Green Bethel Rd, Pacolet, SC.

