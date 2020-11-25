Blacksburg, S.C. - JD Harris, 83, of Gaffney, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 22, at his residence. A native of Cherokee County, the son of the late Thomas Walter Harris, Sr. and Mary Wood Harris Black. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church cemetery. The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Harris Family.